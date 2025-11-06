Star-Studded Celebration Marks Raha Kapoor's Third Birthday Bash

Bollywood's power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, recently celebrated their daughter Raha's third birthday with a heartwarming family gathering in Mumbai. The intimate event was graced by Raha's grandmother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, delighting fans with candid snapshots.

In a series of pictures, Neetu Kapoor was seen conversing with Rani Mukerji, while another image captured moments with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, adding to the event's familial warmth. At midnight, Raha's aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an affectionate birthday message on Instagram, reflecting the deep affection within the family.

The Kapoor family is known for their privacy regarding Raha's exposure to the public. Earlier this year, Ranbir and Alia had a discussion with the media to refrain from using Raha's images without consent, emphasizing the importance of respecting their family's wishes. This birthday gathering further showcased their commitment to keeping family moments sacred while sharing glimpses with fans.

