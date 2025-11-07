Left Menu

Northeast Skies Ablaze: IAF's First Mega Air Show Over Brahmaputra

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will host its first extensive air show in Guwahati, showcasing fighter planes like Rafale and Sukhoi. The event, marking IAF's 93rd anniversary, will highlight 75 aircraft in over 25 formations, aiming to inspire youth and foster patriotism in the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force is set to dazzle the skies of Guwahati with its first large-scale air show in the Northeast, scheduled over the next two days. The event, marking the 93rd anniversary of the IAF, will feature a plethora of fighter jets including the Rafale and Sukhoi, at the scenic Lachit Ghat above the Brahmaputra river.

Prominent dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Eastern Air Command's Air Marshal Surat Singh, are expected to witness the airborne spectacle on Sunday. The showcase will feature over 75 aircraft in more than 25 formations, promising a symphony of speed and synchronization.

Beyond showcasing aerial prowess, the event aims to inspire the region's youth, offering insights into careers with the IAF and promoting patriotism. With practices underway since Tuesday, the excitement is palpable, promising a memorable spectacle for those along the riverbank viewing areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

