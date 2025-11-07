Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of Patriotic Resonance

Vande Mataram, a cornerstone of India's independence movement, continues to resonate with millions as the nation marks 150 years since its creation. The influential song was praised by Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, highlighting its role in invoking patriotism and self-belief among freedom fighters.

Addressing party workers in Shimla, Thakur reflected on the enduring power of Vande Mataram. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Central government initiated a rule to sing the song at significant national events, despite political opposition.

As part of the 150th anniversary celebrations, Modi launched a year-long nationwide commemoration, emphasizing the song's historical value. Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterji in 1875, appeared in 'Bangadarshan' and inspired countless individuals to pursue India's independence.