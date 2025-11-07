Left Menu

Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of Patriotic Resonance

Vande Mataram, India's historic national song, celebrates 150 years. Ingited patriotic fervor during the freedom struggle, it remains a symbol of courage and unity. Himachal Pradesh's Jai Ram Thakur highlights the song's enduring significance, supporting PM Modi's year-long national celebration to honor its legacy and inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:27 IST
Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of Patriotic Resonance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vande Mataram, a cornerstone of India's independence movement, continues to resonate with millions as the nation marks 150 years since its creation. The influential song was praised by Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, highlighting its role in invoking patriotism and self-belief among freedom fighters.

Addressing party workers in Shimla, Thakur reflected on the enduring power of Vande Mataram. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Central government initiated a rule to sing the song at significant national events, despite political opposition.

As part of the 150th anniversary celebrations, Modi launched a year-long nationwide commemoration, emphasizing the song's historical value. Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterji in 1875, appeared in 'Bangadarshan' and inspired countless individuals to pursue India's independence.

TRENDING

1
BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of 'Betrayal' Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll

BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of 'Betrayal' Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll

 India
2
Sikkim Pioneers Free Cervical Cancer Vaccinations for Young Girls

Sikkim Pioneers Free Cervical Cancer Vaccinations for Young Girls

 India
3
Trump's Anticipated Visit to India Sparks Global Speculation

Trump's Anticipated Visit to India Sparks Global Speculation

 India
4
Jakarta Mosque Blast: Teenage Student Suspected in Chaotic Attack

Jakarta Mosque Blast: Teenage Student Suspected in Chaotic Attack

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025