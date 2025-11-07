Manoj Bajpayee's Daughter Hilariously Mistakes Co-Actor for Star of 'The Family Man'

During a lively press conference for the trailer launch of 'The Family Man 3', acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a light-hearted and endearing story about how his daughter, Ava Nayla, reacted after watching the first season of the popular series.

Manoj expressed that his daughter, a huge fan of the show and particularly of his co-actor Sharif Hashmi, amusingly did not realize Manoj's presence in the series. He recounted asking her opinion post-viewing, to which she nonchalantly replied, 'Yeah, it's good,' without any acknowledgment of his role.

The amusing tale took a twist when Ava excitedly called out to her father after spotting Sharif Hashmi, referring to him by his character's name, JK, as if he was the star of the series. Manoj's anecdote was part of the promotional discussion about 'The Family Man 3', where he returns as the iconic spy Srikant Tiwari, navigating new thrills and threats, premiering November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)