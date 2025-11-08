Digital Resurrection: How AI Is Shaping the Memories of the Deceased

AI technology is now playing a significant role in preserving the voices and stories of those who have passed away. From chatbots mimicking loved ones to voice avatars that let people 'speak' with the deceased, the digital afterlife industry is transforming memory into an interactive experience.

In our study published in 'Memory, Mind & Media,' we explore what happens when remembering the dead is left to algorithms. By creating 'digital doubles' of ourselves, we delve into how AI systems utilize a deceased individual's digital traces to create lifelike avatars, revealing a mix of intrigue and discomfort.

Despite the commercialization of memory preservation through AI, these platforms cannot replicate the complexities of human relationships, ultimately challenging the way we conceptualize memory and mourning in the digital age.

