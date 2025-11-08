Left Menu

Digital Resurrection: How AI Is Shaping the Memories of the Deceased

Artificial intelligence is increasingly used in preserving the memories of deceased loved ones, offering interactive digital avatars known as 'deathbots.' These systems simulate the voices and personalities of the deceased by using their digital footprints. While this offers a new type of interaction, it raises questions about emotional authenticity and commercialization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

AI technology is now playing a significant role in preserving the voices and stories of those who have passed away. From chatbots mimicking loved ones to voice avatars that let people 'speak' with the deceased, the digital afterlife industry is transforming memory into an interactive experience.

In our study published in 'Memory, Mind & Media,' we explore what happens when remembering the dead is left to algorithms. By creating 'digital doubles' of ourselves, we delve into how AI systems utilize a deceased individual's digital traces to create lifelike avatars, revealing a mix of intrigue and discomfort.

Despite the commercialization of memory preservation through AI, these platforms cannot replicate the complexities of human relationships, ultimately challenging the way we conceptualize memory and mourning in the digital age.

