ASI restricts entry of visitors to 'Nata Mandap' of Konark Sun Temple

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has barred tourists from entering the 'Nata Mandap' of the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha's Puri district.

As per the directive issued by the ASI on Saturday, tourists will no longer be allowed to climb the 'Nata Mandap' of the 13th-century temple or touch the sculpted stone artworks. Security personnel have been deployed to enforce the order. Justifying the move, ASI Superintendent Archaeologist D B Gadnayak, said there have been instances of tourists falling from the Nata Mandap structure while taking selfies and pictures due to their carelessness, and getting seriously injured. Similarly, some visitors were also seen touching and scratching the monument. So, for the preservation of the monument and the safety of the tourists, the restriction on entry of visitors to the Nata Mandap has been imposed, he said. The temple attracts thousands of tourists from different parts of India and also foreigners daily.

The Konark Sun Temple was built by King Narasingha Deva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty about 1250. Dedicated to the Sun god Surya, it reflects the pinnacle of Kalingan architecture and artistic excellence. The temple has the appearance of a 100-foot (30 m) high chariot with immense wheels and horses, all carved from stone. The Konark Sun Temple was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)