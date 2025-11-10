Kiran Desai's Literary Journey: A Second Shot at the Booker Prize

Indian author Kiran Desai stands on the brink of winning her second Booker Prize with her latest novel, 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny.' At an event in London, Desai joined five other shortlisted authors to discuss their works ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony.

Desai's novel, regarded as a 'vast and immersive' story, explores themes of global isolation through the lens of a complex love story. Inspired by her own experiences as a student in the US, the book is a testament to her journey of artistic and personal solitude over 19 years.

If victorious, Desai will join an elite group of double Booker winners, underscoring her narrative prowess. Judges praise her ability to blend intimate tales with broader societal issues, affirming the human condition's complexities. The Booker winner will be announced Monday night in London.