Left Menu

Kiran Desai's Literary Journey: A Second Shot at the Booker Prize

Indian author Kiran Desai, vying for her second Booker Prize with 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny,' explores global loneliness and personal isolation. Drawing from her student experiences in the US, Desai's novel portrays young Indians in America. Her intimate narrative is hailed as deeply human and expansive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:40 IST
Kiran Desai's Literary Journey: A Second Shot at the Booker Prize
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian author Kiran Desai stands on the brink of winning her second Booker Prize with her latest novel, 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny.' At an event in London, Desai joined five other shortlisted authors to discuss their works ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony.

Desai's novel, regarded as a 'vast and immersive' story, explores themes of global isolation through the lens of a complex love story. Inspired by her own experiences as a student in the US, the book is a testament to her journey of artistic and personal solitude over 19 years.

If victorious, Desai will join an elite group of double Booker winners, underscoring her narrative prowess. Judges praise her ability to blend intimate tales with broader societal issues, affirming the human condition's complexities. The Booker winner will be announced Monday night in London.

TRENDING

1
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India
2
Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medicinal Research

Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medic...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

 India
4
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025