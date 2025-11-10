Tara Gaming Ltd Appoints Mukul Deora for Transmedia Expansion

On Monday, video game developer Tara Gaming Ltd announced a significant addition to its team with the appointment of Mukul Deora as a member of its Board and Transmedia Producer.

Deora, an acclaimed producer known for the Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated projects, will direct his expansive skill set toward transmedia expansion and creative strategy for Tara Gaming's growing original IPs portfolio, including 'The Age of Bhaarat', the company's flagship game.

'With 'The Age of Bhaarat', we're setting a new benchmark in gaming,' expressed Nouredine Abboud, Co-Founder and Executive Producer of Tara Gaming. 'Collaborating with Mukul Deora, who brings global and local expertise from various entertainment sectors, underscores our commitment to innovation.'

(With inputs from agencies.)