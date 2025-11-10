Left Menu

Tara Gaming Ltd Appoints Mukul Deora for Transmedia Expansion

Tara Gaming Ltd has appointed Mukul Deora to its Board as a Transmedia Producer. Deora, known for his work on Oscar-nominated films, will focus on expanding the company's transmedia strategy, particularly for its flagship game, 'The Age of Bhaarat'. His international expertise is expected to be pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:07 IST
On Monday, video game developer Tara Gaming Ltd announced a significant addition to its team with the appointment of Mukul Deora as a member of its Board and Transmedia Producer.

Deora, an acclaimed producer known for the Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated projects, will direct his expansive skill set toward transmedia expansion and creative strategy for Tara Gaming's growing original IPs portfolio, including 'The Age of Bhaarat', the company's flagship game.

'With 'The Age of Bhaarat', we're setting a new benchmark in gaming,' expressed Nouredine Abboud, Co-Founder and Executive Producer of Tara Gaming. 'Collaborating with Mukul Deora, who brings global and local expertise from various entertainment sectors, underscores our commitment to innovation.'

