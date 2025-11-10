Left Menu

The Mahakumbh of Books: Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025 Culminates in Vibrant Celebration

The Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025, known as the 'Mahakumbh of Books', celebrated literature and culture at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University. It concluded with over 1,500 students participating in workshops and a captivating folk music performance by Padma Shri Malini Awasthi. The festival bolstered reading habits in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:10 IST
The Mahakumbh of Books: Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025 Culminates in Vibrant Celebration
  • Country:
  • India

The Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025, dubbed the 'Mahakumbh of Books', recently wrapped up a successful nine-day event filled with literary enthusiasm. The festival, organized by NBT-India and held at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, witnessed an array of vibrant activities and cultural performances.

On the final day, the festival offered rich cultural experiences, capped by a captivating folk music performance by Padma Shri Malini Awasthi. The event's focus on encouraging reading habits among young attendees was evident in sessions like storytelling and art workshops, engaging over 1,500 schoolchildren from across the region.

With support from Gorakhpur's community and influential figures, including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, the festival celebrated its mission of strengthening the reading culture. NBT-India remains committed to the vision of placing a book in every hand, signified by the success of this festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

 India
2
Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

 Global
3
Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

 Spain
4
From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025