The Mahakumbh of Books: Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025 Culminates in Vibrant Celebration

The Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025, dubbed the 'Mahakumbh of Books', recently wrapped up a successful nine-day event filled with literary enthusiasm. The festival, organized by NBT-India and held at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, witnessed an array of vibrant activities and cultural performances.

On the final day, the festival offered rich cultural experiences, capped by a captivating folk music performance by Padma Shri Malini Awasthi. The event's focus on encouraging reading habits among young attendees was evident in sessions like storytelling and art workshops, engaging over 1,500 schoolchildren from across the region.

With support from Gorakhpur's community and influential figures, including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, the festival celebrated its mission of strengthening the reading culture. NBT-India remains committed to the vision of placing a book in every hand, signified by the success of this festival.

