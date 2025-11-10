Kerala's New Temple Guardian: K Jayakumar Takes the Helm
The Kerala government has appointed former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar as the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages major shrines, including Sabarimala. His term begins on November 14, succeeding P S Prasanth. Jayakumar aims to ensure smooth conduct of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage amid a political row over missing gold.
In a significant appointment, the Kerala government has named former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar as the new president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), responsible for managing major shrines such as the iconic Sabarimala temple.
According to the gazette notification released on Monday, Jayakumar will take over on November 14, following the end of the current president P S Prasanth's term on November 13. Jayakumar, a retired IAS officer, will serve a two-year term in this role.
His appointment comes amid a political controversy surrounding the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple. Nevertheless, Jayakumar has expressed his priority to ensure the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season unfolds smoothly. The annual religious event is set to commence on November 17.
K Jayakumar's Mission: A Seamless Mandala-Makaravilakku Season
Immediate concern is smooth conduct of Sabarimala pilgrimage season: K Jayakumar
