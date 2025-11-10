Bollywood Pays Tribute to Zarine Khan at Heartfelt Mumbai Prayer Meet

On Monday evening, a prayer meeting was held in Mumbai for the late Zarine Khan, the wife of actor Sanjay Khan. The event was attended by family members, including daughters Sussanne, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and son Zayed Khan, as well as notable figures from the Bollywood fraternity.

Among those who arrived to pay their respects were Sussanne's former husband, actor Hrithik Roshan, veteran actor Jeetendra, and Zayed's cousin, actor Fardeen Khan. Bollywood luminaries such as Rani Mukerji and Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, also attended the solemn gathering to honor Zarine Khan.

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 at the age of 81. In a heartfelt Instagram post the following day, Sussanne Khan remembered her mother as her 'bestest friend, God, and life,' praising her as a beacon of grace and love. Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April, commemorating a life filled with warmth and devotion. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)