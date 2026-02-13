Left Menu

Bollywood Under Threat: The Unfolding Saga of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have received threats allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting an investigation by Mumbai police. The threats have raised concerns, highlighting the use of AI in criminal activities. Security for Singh has been increased as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have become targets of threats reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, per Mumbai police statements. The threats, delivered via an audio clip, have heightened tensions as investigations are underway.

The audio clip, circulating widely on social media, presents a voice claiming to be 'Harry Boxer' and acknowledges involvement in violent incidences, including an attack overseas. Authorities suspect AI tools might have been employed to create the audio, complicating the investigation.

Despite the gravity of the threats, and with Singh's security increased, the Bollywood community is urged to stay vigilant. Singh's decision not to file an official complaint contrasts with police efforts to enhance safety measures for him and others potentially at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

