Left Menu

Congress targets Maharashtra govt over Bishnoi gang threats to Bollywood stars

The Opposition Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, claiming that law and order has deteriorated in the state, including Mumbai, with threats to Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:56 IST
Congress targets Maharashtra govt over Bishnoi gang threats to Bollywood stars
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, claiming that law and order has deteriorated in the state, including Mumbai, with threats to Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that the state government is short of ideas and not in a position to take strict action, engaging only in Hindu-Muslim debates instead of addressing the mainstream issues of unemployment, inflation and women's safety. Speaking to a news channel, Londhe said, ''We have a so-called powerful chief minister, who is also serving as the home minister. And it is his responsibility. Law and order situation is deteriorating not only in Mumbai but also in his hometown Nagpur.'' Earlier this week, Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh received a threat through WhatsApp from unidentified persons, while an unidentified shooter fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the shooting. ''Failure of law and order could be seen even during election time. There have been threats to filmstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Shots were fired at Salman Khan's house, and these things are happening frequently, but the government does not have an answer to these issues,'' the Congress leader said. He said that when the Congress was in power, it had taken strict action against extortion rackets and put an end to the underworld gangs in Mumbai. He criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, for ''failing'' to rein in criminal elements in the state. Londhe further said that while security agencies, police, and ministers are discussing Bishnoi's role in these threats, it is unclear how the gangster has remained out of the law's grasp despite being behind bars. ''He (Bishnoi) is in prison, and you are in power and controlling the prison, but still, he is able to do all these things. So whose failure is this? It is completely the failure of Devendra Fadnavis and the Maharashtra government,'' he said. The Congress leader alleged that Bishnoi can operate from prison because he has the support of someone from the administration and political establishment. ''It is very clear that this government is short of ideas and not in a position to take strict actions. They are only after Hindu-Muslim debates instead of addressing unemployment, inflation and women's safety,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman injured after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi

Woman injured after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi

 India
2
PM Modi speaks to Bangladesh leader Tarique Rahman; congratulates on BNP's poll victory

PM Modi speaks to Bangladesh leader Tarique Rahman; congratulates on BNP's p...

 India
3
EMERGING MARKETS-EM on track for stellar week despite tech-led wobble; Russian rate call looms

EMERGING MARKETS-EM on track for stellar week despite tech-led wobble; Russi...

 Global
4
Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency Is Now Essential

Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency ...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026