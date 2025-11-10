Left Menu

New Twist in 2015 Paris Attacks: Salah Abdeslam's Jail Scandal

French prosecutors have initiated an investigation into Salah Abdeslam after discovering a flash drive with jihadist content in his prison cell. Abdeslam, convicted for the 2015 Paris attacks, allegedly received the drive from his former partner, who faces charges alongside two others in related probes.

  • Country:
  • France

French anti-terrorist prosecutors have uncovered a new scandal involving Salah Abdeslam, the only convicted perpetrator of the 2015 Paris attacks. The investigation was launched after authorities discovered that Abdeslam allegedly smuggled a flash drive containing jihadist content into his prison cell.

Allowed a computer in his cell, Abdeslam reportedly connected it to a USB drive multiple times, revealing access paths to files related to propaganda from terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda. The probe has widened, implicating his former partner, Maeva B., who admitted to purchasing and delivering the drive during a prison visit.

Maeva B. and two associates, including her husband, are under investigation for links to terrorism. The prosecutors seek their pre-trial detention as France prepares to mark the tenth anniversary of the attacks that left 130 dead and shook the nation. Abdeslam remains a key figure in France's ongoing battle against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

