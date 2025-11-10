Mamata Banerjee to Receive Honorary DLitt from Yokohama University
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be honored with an honorary DLitt degree by Yokohama University in Japan. A delegation will visit Kolkata this week for the ceremony at Dhan Dhanya auditorium. This marks the first foreign honorary degree for Banerjee, a notable addition to her accolades.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised to receive an honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from Yokohama University in Japan, as confirmed by officials on Monday.
A university delegation will be visiting Kolkata later this week to present the honorary degree to Banerjee during a ceremony at the 'Dhan Dhanya' auditorium in Alipore, an official disclosed.
This occasion signifies the first instance of Banerjee receiving an honorary degree from a foreign institution. Previously, she has been awarded honorary DLitts from domestic institutions such as the University of Calcutta, St Xavier's University, and KIIT Bhubaneswar.
