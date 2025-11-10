Courtroom Drama: Laura Villars Faces Uphill Battle in FIA Presidential Race

In a developing story, Swiss-French racer Laura Villars finds herself in a legal tussle as she attempts to run for president of motorsport's world governing body. A French court is expected to deliver a ruling on December 3 concerning her candidacy against current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Villars announced her unexpected bid in September but has encountered obstacles in fulfilling the requirement of nominating vice-presidents from across the global FIA regions. Among the complicating factors is the scarce availability of eligible candidates, with Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone already committed to Sulayem's team.

The FIA presidential election, slated for December 12 in Tashkent, may proceed with Ben Sulayem as the sole contender unless Villars' legal appeal succeeds. The FIA is a prominent authority in overseeing major motorsport competitions, including Formula One and the World Rally Championship.

