Middle East Conflict Threatens Formula One Calendar

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is likely to lead to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Formula One races, potentially reducing this season's calendar to 22 races. Senior sources in the F1 paddock have confirmed that this reduction from the originally planned 24 rounds seems most probable.

The Bahrain race at the Sakhir circuit and the Saudi Arabian race in Jeddah are under threat as Iranian missiles and drones have targeted several key locations, with a hotel in Bahrain's capital also hit. Additionally, major airports in the region are closed, posing logistical challenges as Formula One considers its next steps.

Apart from temperatures peaking in the European summer, the lack of prospective slots makes rescheduling improbable. There's limited motivation for promoters to sell tickets or organize essential logistics at short notice. Nonetheless, a 22-race calendar is seen as long by historical standards and meets commercial obligations despite potential reductions in revenue.

