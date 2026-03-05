Left Menu

Betway Drives into Formula One as First Official Betting Partner

Betway has become Formula One's first official betting operator through a multi-year deal announced before the Australian Grand Prix. The partnership extends across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Mexico. It allows fans to engage deeply with F1 strategies using real-time data from ALT Sports Data.

Betway has taken pole position as Formula One's first official betting operator, following a groundbreaking multi-year agreement announced on Thursday. The Malta-based online betting brand, part of Super Group, aligns with the F1 circuit just in time for the season-opening race in Australia.

This unprecedented partnership, announced by Formula One, spans the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in addition to Canada and Mexico. Jonny Haworth, Formula One's director of commercial partnerships, highlighted the deal as a natural progression for modern fan engagement with live sports events.

The collaboration leverages ALT Sports Data's prowess as the exclusive betting data provider, offering fans in-play betting opportunities on various strategies and race events, such as safety car deployments and pitstops, through predictive analytics. The vibrant 24-race schedule, which kicks off this weekend in Melbourne, features increased competition with Cadillac joining the grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

