Lights, Camera, Vatican: Hollywood Meets Pope Leo

This weekend, Pope Leo will host an audience with Hollywood stars and directors at the Vatican. The event aims to foster dialogue between the Church and the world of cinema. This unique gathering, organized by the Vatican's culture office, includes renowned actors and directors from around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:04 IST
This weekend, a distinctive gathering is set to unfold as Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars and directors at the Vatican. Notable attendees include actors Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott, as well as acclaimed directors such as Spike Lee and George Miller.

The event, designed to foster dialogue between the Church and cinema, signifies Pope Leo's interest in exploring artistic creativity within his mission. The Vatican shared some of the pope's favorite films to commemorate the occasion, including classics like 'It's a Wonderful Life' and 'Life Is Beautiful.'

While popes often engage with high-ranking Catholic officials, this Hollywood gathering marks a unique cultural extension. The event, arranged by the Vatican's culture office, forms part of the Church's ongoing Holy Year, inviting renowned creatives to engage in a meaningful cultural exchange.

