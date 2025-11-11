SS Rajamouli Casts Vote in Jubilee Hills By-election Amidst Fierce Political Battle

Amid the political buzz, acclaimed 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli made his way to the polling booth for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana.

Rajamouli cast his vote at a Sheikpet polling station, joined by his son SS Karthikeya, both dressed casually, defying the usual formality observed during such exercises.

The untimely demise of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath sparked the by-election, with major parties like BRS, Congress, and BJP bringing forth formidable candidates in the highly-watched electoral race.

(With inputs from agencies.)