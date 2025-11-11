CM Yogi Adityanath Defends 'Vande Mataram' as a Tribute to Mother India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a recent address in Barabanki, emphasized that the anthem 'Vande Mataram' represents national reverence rather than any specific religious form.

Speaking passionately, Adityanath declared that opposing the chant equates to opposing Mother India itself, stressing its universal nature beyond individual identities.

He elaborated on the historical strength India has derived from worshipping deities like Goddess Saraswati, Laxmi, and Durga, underlining the essence of Bharatiyeta—Indianness—at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)