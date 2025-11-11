Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Defends 'Vande Mataram' as a Tribute to Mother India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that opposing 'Vande Mataram' signifies opposing Mother India, and it isn't linked to any specific worship form. He underscored its universal nature during a Barabanki event, highlighting India's cultural heritage and reverence for Bharat Mata (Mother India).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:25 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Defends 'Vande Mataram' as a Tribute to Mother India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a recent address in Barabanki, emphasized that the anthem 'Vande Mataram' represents national reverence rather than any specific religious form.

Speaking passionately, Adityanath declared that opposing the chant equates to opposing Mother India itself, stressing its universal nature beyond individual identities.

He elaborated on the historical strength India has derived from worshipping deities like Goddess Saraswati, Laxmi, and Durga, underlining the essence of Bharatiyeta—Indianness—at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation

Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation

 India
2
Unmasking Adaptation: Navigating Financial and Climate Extremes at COP30

Unmasking Adaptation: Navigating Financial and Climate Extremes at COP30

 Global
3
Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

 India
4
China's European Market Dump: A Product of Weak Domestic Demand

China's European Market Dump: A Product of Weak Domestic Demand

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025