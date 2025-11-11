CM Yogi Adityanath Defends 'Vande Mataram' as a Tribute to Mother India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that opposing 'Vande Mataram' signifies opposing Mother India, and it isn't linked to any specific worship form. He underscored its universal nature during a Barabanki event, highlighting India's cultural heritage and reverence for Bharat Mata (Mother India).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a recent address in Barabanki, emphasized that the anthem 'Vande Mataram' represents national reverence rather than any specific religious form.
Speaking passionately, Adityanath declared that opposing the chant equates to opposing Mother India itself, stressing its universal nature beyond individual identities.
He elaborated on the historical strength India has derived from worshipping deities like Goddess Saraswati, Laxmi, and Durga, underlining the essence of Bharatiyeta—Indianness—at the event.
