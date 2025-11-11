Shukla Advocates for a Drug-Free Himachal Pradesh at the International Lavi Fair

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has called for a unified stand against synthetic drugs, which he says are responsible for recent deaths. Speaking at the International Lavi Fair, he stressed the need for a drug-free state.

The governor highlighted the cultural significance of the fair, describing it as a vibrant celebration of trade and tradition. Shukla acknowledged organizers for their efforts in promoting traditional arts and crafts.

Additionally, Shukla emphasized preserving the environment for the security and prosperity of Himachal. He also expressed condolences for victims of the recent Red Fort blast, praying for the injured's swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)