Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Discharged, Begins Home Recovery
Legendary actor Dharmendra is now recovering at home after being discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The actor, monitored by medical professionals, seeks privacy during this period. Bollywood celebrities and family members have shown tremendous support, visiting him while fans worldwide send their love and prayers for his health.
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been released from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and will continue his recovery at home. This decision comes following an official statement from his son, Sunny Deol's team, updating fans and the media on his health status.
The statement urged media and public supporters to respect Dharmendra's privacy during this period of recuperation. 'We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery,' the statement added, emphasizing the importance of respecting the actor's space and privacy.
A close family member has confirmed that Dharmendra's home treatment will be conducted under a doctor's supervision. Earlier, an ambulance was spotted outside his Juhu residence, stirring curiosity and concern among fans and the public.
The beloved actor was admitted on Monday after a downturn in health, causing concern among fans and attracting numerous celebrities to the hospital. Stars such as Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel visited to show their support, along with family members like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, Rajveer Deol, and wife Hema Malini.
On Tuesday, actor Aamir Khan also visited the hospital, accompanied by his girlfriend, Gauri Sprat. Over his extensive career that spans over 60 years, Dharmendra has been celebrated for his roles in iconic films such as 'Sholay' and 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat.' Up next, fans can look forward to seeing him in the upcoming war drama 'Ikkis' alongside Agastya Nanda.
