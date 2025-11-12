Left Menu

Empowering Rural Women: Tripura's Ambitious 'Crorepati Didis' Initiative

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission collaborates with IIM Calcutta to transform women entrepreneurs into 'crorepati didis'. With a Rs 10.60 crore plan, the initiative aims to empower rural women through business development, targeting 250 successful enterprises and leveraging SHGs. The project signifies a major stride in women's economic empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:51 IST
Empowering Rural Women: Tripura's Ambitious 'Crorepati Didis' Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has announced a strategic partnership with IIM Calcutta to empower women entrepreneurs by creating 250 'crorepati didis'. This initiative aims to elevate the economic status of rural women in Tripura through a structured business development plan.

Approximately 108,000 women, currently part of Tripura's Self Help Groups (SHGs), have already achieved the status of 'lakhpati didis', reflecting the potential success of the forthcoming project. With an incubator approach involving IIM Calcutta, the TRLM is committed to providing the necessary training and resources.

The CEO of TRLM, Tarit Kanti Chakma, stated that the project involves a Rs 10.60 crore investment over three years. The initiative will focus on selecting women with entrepreneurial potential, offering them capacity-building training, market linkage, and credit access, aiming to revolutionize the rural economy.

TRENDING

1
Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

 France
2
Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

 Global
3
NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

 India
4
ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedded Systems

ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedde...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025