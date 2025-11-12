Empowering Rural Women: Tripura's Ambitious 'Crorepati Didis' Initiative

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has announced a strategic partnership with IIM Calcutta to empower women entrepreneurs by creating 250 'crorepati didis'. This initiative aims to elevate the economic status of rural women in Tripura through a structured business development plan.

Approximately 108,000 women, currently part of Tripura's Self Help Groups (SHGs), have already achieved the status of 'lakhpati didis', reflecting the potential success of the forthcoming project. With an incubator approach involving IIM Calcutta, the TRLM is committed to providing the necessary training and resources.

The CEO of TRLM, Tarit Kanti Chakma, stated that the project involves a Rs 10.60 crore investment over three years. The initiative will focus on selecting women with entrepreneurial potential, offering them capacity-building training, market linkage, and credit access, aiming to revolutionize the rural economy.