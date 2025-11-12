Left Menu

Govinda's Health Scare: Actor Discharged After Hospitalization

Bollywood actor Govinda was discharged from CritiCare hospital after experiencing disorientation and losing consciousness. The 61-year-old attributed the incident to excessive exercise and emphasized that yoga is better for him. His legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that Govinda is stable and under medical supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:31 IST
Bollywood star Govinda was released from CritiCare hospital on Wednesday following a brief health scare that left him disoriented and unconscious.

The 61-year-old actor chalked up the incident to excessive exercise, advising that yoga and pranayam are more effective for his well-being than heavy workouts. 'I'm trying to enhance my personality,' Govinda told the reporters.

The actor's legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, explained that after feeling unwell at home, Govinda was advised by a doctor to head to the hospital. He assures fans that Govinda is currently stable and under observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

