Govinda's Health Scare: Actor Discharged After Hospitalization

Bollywood star Govinda was released from CritiCare hospital on Wednesday following a brief health scare that left him disoriented and unconscious.

The 61-year-old actor chalked up the incident to excessive exercise, advising that yoga and pranayam are more effective for his well-being than heavy workouts. 'I'm trying to enhance my personality,' Govinda told the reporters.

The actor's legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, explained that after feeling unwell at home, Govinda was advised by a doctor to head to the hospital. He assures fans that Govinda is currently stable and under observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)