International Films Illuminate VIBGYOR Schools' Cinema Festival

VIBGYOR Group of Schools partners with LXL Foundation to host the School Cinema International Film Festival from November 14 to 30, 2025. The festival features over 100 children's films from 25 countries, promoting holistic education through cinema's power to inspire empathy, creativity, and cultural awareness among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:03 IST
VIBGYOR Group of Schools, in collaboration with LXL Foundation, is set to host the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) 2025. Running from November 14 to 30, the festival will showcase over 100 films across 22 campuses, featuring stories from 25 countries in more than 20 languages. The festival aims to bring diverse cultural narratives into classrooms, enhancing students' learning experiences through cinema.

This unique initiative celebrates cinema as a tool for education and emotional growth, aligning with VIBGYOR's commitment to holistic education. The films, curated for different age groups, will be presented with English subtitles, ensuring accessibility for all students. The festival's ambition is to transform conventional learning environments into engaging and imaginative spaces.

As part of this initiative, VIBGYOR and LXL Foundation underscore the role of films in nurturing empathy and cultural understanding. By introducing students to global stories and perspectives, the festival intends to inspire curiosity and creativity. The event reflects the vision of NEP 2020, which advocates for integrating film and media in educational frameworks.

