Leadership Ascendance: Tiwari and Solanki Steer ABVP’s Future

Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, esteemed professor at Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, has taken the helm as the national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), confirmed its parent organization, RSS' youth wing.

Alongside him, Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki, a medical student at SAIMS Indore, returned as national general secretary. Their election results were publicized from ABVP's central office in Mumbai.

Both leaders are poised to start their tenures during the 71st ABVP National Conference happening in Dehradun from November 28-30. Tiwari, with a robust history in agriculture, academia, and student activism, alongside Solanki, keeps the focus on invigorating youth leadership.

