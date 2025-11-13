Left Menu

Cultural Programmes Spotlighting the Fight Against Child Marriage

Vellore District Collector V R Subbulaxmi inaugurated a series of cultural programmes aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of child marriage. These events will be held across 10 villages in Vellore district, targeting areas vulnerable to child marriages. The initiative is part of a broader government campaign to protect and educate girl children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to curb the social evil of child marriage, Vellore District Collector V R Subbulaxmi launched a cultural programme series on Thursday. These shows feature folk arts and are designed to sensitize communities against child marriages, according to district authorities.

Targeting areas prone to child marriages, the cultural events will be staged in 10 villages, including Thattapparai and Paradarami in the Gudiyattam and Anaicut taluks. This initiative aligns with the broader governmental 'Protect girl children, educate girl children scheme,' aimed at community awareness and empowerment, officials stated.

The public is encouraged to report any instances of child marriage on helplines 1098 or 181, as the practice is a punishable offense, the authorities reminded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

