Chadwick Boseman Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Chadwick Boseman, renowned for his work in films like ''Black Panther'', will be posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20. Celebrated for his powerful roles, Boseman, who passed away at 43 due to colon cancer, continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Director Ryan Coogler will speak at the star-unveiling ceremony, while Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the accolade on his behalf. Known for iconic performances, Boseman earned numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce emphasizes Boseman's lasting influence both on and off screen. His star will be located at 6904 Hollywood Blvd, memorializing an impactful career that includes roles in films such as ''Da 5 Bloods'', ''Marshall'', and more.

