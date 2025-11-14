Left Menu

Chadwick Boseman Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Chadwick Boseman, hailed for his iconic role in ''Black Panther'', will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Known for his impactful roles and contributions, the late actor's legacy continues to inspire. The ceremony will feature remarks by ''Black Panther'' director Ryan Coogler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:38 IST
Chadwick Boseman Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Chadwick Boseman
  • Country:
  • United States

Chadwick Boseman, renowned for his work in films like ''Black Panther'', will be posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20. Celebrated for his powerful roles, Boseman, who passed away at 43 due to colon cancer, continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Director Ryan Coogler will speak at the star-unveiling ceremony, while Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the accolade on his behalf. Known for iconic performances, Boseman earned numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce emphasizes Boseman's lasting influence both on and off screen. His star will be located at 6904 Hollywood Blvd, memorializing an impactful career that includes roles in films such as ''Da 5 Bloods'', ''Marshall'', and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Thane's Mobile Tower Swiftly Contained

Blaze in Thane's Mobile Tower Swiftly Contained

 India
2
MRF Ltd's Financial Leap: Record Quarterly Profits Highlight Growth

MRF Ltd's Financial Leap: Record Quarterly Profits Highlight Growth

 India
3
NDA Secures Lead in Bihar: Triumph of Trust and Development

NDA Secures Lead in Bihar: Triumph of Trust and Development

 India
4
NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Elections; BJP Celebrates Dominance

NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Elections; BJP Celebrates Dominance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025