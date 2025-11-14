Abhivyakti: A National Platform for Artistic Expression
The seventh edition of Abhivyakti - The City Arts Project launched by Torrent Group's UNM Foundation, features over 140 artists from 45 cities across 16 states. The festival, showcasing more than 220 performances in various arts, highlights its national appeal and commitment to art accessibility.
- Country:
- India
Torrent Group's UNM Foundation has unveiled the seventh edition of Abhivyakti - The City Arts Project, launching a broadened program of more than 140 artists from 45 cities spanning 16 states.
The 15-day festival, taking place at the Gujarat University Campus, ATIRA, and the Shreyas Foundation Campus, began with the theatrical dance-musical 'Mumbai Star,' capturing public interest with its debut performance featuring renowned figures like Devika Shahani and directors like Nadir Khan.
The project underscores a commitment to unrestricted art access and celebrates creative talents from across India, with a program boasting 220-plus shows in music, theatre, dance, literature, and visual arts, curated by industry luminaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)