Abhivyakti: A National Platform for Artistic Expression

Torrent Group's UNM Foundation has unveiled the seventh edition of Abhivyakti - The City Arts Project, launching a broadened program of more than 140 artists from 45 cities spanning 16 states.

The 15-day festival, taking place at the Gujarat University Campus, ATIRA, and the Shreyas Foundation Campus, began with the theatrical dance-musical 'Mumbai Star,' capturing public interest with its debut performance featuring renowned figures like Devika Shahani and directors like Nadir Khan.

The project underscores a commitment to unrestricted art access and celebrates creative talents from across India, with a program boasting 220-plus shows in music, theatre, dance, literature, and visual arts, curated by industry luminaries.

