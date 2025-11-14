PM Modi to Unveil Mega Tribal Welfare Projects & Celebrate Birsa Munda's Legacy in Gujarat

On November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas alongside the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The visit will spotlight several projects, emphasizing development and welfare across the Narmada district and beyond in Gujarat.

In a strong push towards improving infrastructure in rural and tribal areas, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore. The initiatives include Grih Pravesh for one lakh houses under PM-JANMAN and DA-JAGUA, and 42 Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

The prime minister's itinerary includes inaugurating 250 buses for better connectivity in 14 tribal districts, laying stones for 748 km of roads, and establishing 14 Tribal Multi-Marketing Centres and additional Eklavya Model Residential Schools, focusing on improving living standards and cultural preservation for tribal communities.

