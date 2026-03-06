Amit Shah Unveils Landmark Development Projects Worth Rs 3,275 Crore in Odisha

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced a significant boost to Odisha's infrastructure with the unveiling of 199 developmental projects, collectively valued at Rs 3,275 crore, during his recent state visit.

Among the projects are 20 cyber police stations across districts, a sulfuric acid plant at Paradip, and modern transportation amenities such as 19 Atal bus stands. The educational sector also received attention with new university campuses and an MOU with IIT Bhubaneswar emphasizing technological advancements in governance.

Additionally, the revival of the Badamba Cooperative Sugar Mill and the inauguration of a milk processing plant underline efforts to strengthen Odisha's rural economy. These developments, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, aim to ensure sustainable growth in the state.

