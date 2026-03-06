Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Landmark Development Projects Worth Rs 3,275 Crore in Odisha

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched 199 developmental projects in Odisha, valued at Rs 3,275 crore. These initiatives include cyber police stations, a sulfuric acid plant, and educational institutions. The state's rural economy is set to benefit significantly from these projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:46 IST
Amit Shah Unveils Landmark Development Projects Worth Rs 3,275 Crore in Odisha
Projects
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced a significant boost to Odisha's infrastructure with the unveiling of 199 developmental projects, collectively valued at Rs 3,275 crore, during his recent state visit.

Among the projects are 20 cyber police stations across districts, a sulfuric acid plant at Paradip, and modern transportation amenities such as 19 Atal bus stands. The educational sector also received attention with new university campuses and an MOU with IIT Bhubaneswar emphasizing technological advancements in governance.

Additionally, the revival of the Badamba Cooperative Sugar Mill and the inauguration of a milk processing plant underline efforts to strengthen Odisha's rural economy. These developments, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, aim to ensure sustainable growth in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

 Italy
2
Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

 India
3
Legacy of Forced Sterilisation: Unveiling Sanjay Gandhi's Role

Legacy of Forced Sterilisation: Unveiling Sanjay Gandhi's Role

 India
4
Kerala Shines in UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Determination and Success

Kerala Shines in UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Determination and Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026