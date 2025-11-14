Release of 'The Academy of Fine Arts' Stalled Amidst Technician Dispute

The release of the Bengali film 'The Academy of Fine Arts', directed by Joyabrata Das, has been unexpectedly postponed due to objections from a technicians' collective regarding the absence of professional Tollygunge technicians.

Although slated for a November 14th release following widespread promotion, last-minute issues prompted the delay. A state-minister initiated meeting, attended by the director, producer, and significant industry figures, failed to fully resolve the conflict.

Central to the dispute is the definition of the project, as Das maintains it's a "student film," allowing bypassing of federation involvement. Conversely, critics argue its substantial budget and commercial intent necessitate professional oversight.