Mystery Surrounds Sikh Pilgrim’s Disappearance in Pakistan

The case of a Sikh pilgrim, Sarabjeet Kaur, missing after a visit to Pakistan is under investigation by Punjab Police. Allegations of her conversion to Islam and marriage in Pakistan have emerged, sparking controversy. Kaur has a history of alleged fraud, adding complexity to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:32 IST
The mysterious disappearance of Sarabjeet Kaur, a 48-year-old Sikh pilgrim, has posed a complex challenge for Punjab Police as they investigate her fate after she failed to return from Pakistan. Part of a group celebrating Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, Kaur was unexpectedly absent when the cluster re-entered India.

Adding to the intrigue, a purported 'nikahnama' has circulated on social media, claiming that Kaur has converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man. However, the document's authenticity remains unverified as authorities intensify their search for concrete evidence.

Despite three fraud cases previously filed against her, police are chasing every lead, including Kaur's newly issued passport and affiliations. While the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee insists due diligence was the government's responsibility, pressure mounts on both diplomatic and local authorities to resolve this sensitive issue.

