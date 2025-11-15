Left Menu

New Pet Crematorium Opens in Thane

A new gas-fired crematorium for pets has been inaugurated in Majiwada, Thane. The facility was opened by City MLA and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik, highlighting the necessity for a separate crematorium for pets in the area.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new facility dedicated to pet cremation was inaugurated on Saturday in Thane's Majiwada area, bringing much-needed service to the city's pet owners. The Thane Municipal Corporation has confirmed the development.

City MLA and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik presided over the inauguration ceremony, recognizing the gap in services for pet cremation in the locality. Sarnaik emphasized the importance of this facility in a released statement, saying, 'A separate crematorium for pets was needed in the city.'

This crematorium aims to address the concerns of pet owners in the region, providing a dignified and convenient option for saying goodbye to their beloved animal companions.

