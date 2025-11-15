New Pet Crematorium Opens in Thane

A new facility dedicated to pet cremation was inaugurated on Saturday in Thane's Majiwada area, bringing much-needed service to the city's pet owners. The Thane Municipal Corporation has confirmed the development.

City MLA and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik presided over the inauguration ceremony, recognizing the gap in services for pet cremation in the locality. Sarnaik emphasized the importance of this facility in a released statement, saying, 'A separate crematorium for pets was needed in the city.'

This crematorium aims to address the concerns of pet owners in the region, providing a dignified and convenient option for saying goodbye to their beloved animal companions.