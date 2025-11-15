Voices of Change: Global Climate March Takes Stage at UN Talks

Protestors dressed in symbolic colors made a vibrant statement at the UN climate talks, advocating for urgent climate action. The event, characterized by chants and banners, aimed to pressure global leaders into making substantial and inclusive environmental decisions.

Leading climate advocacy figure Marisol Garcia, a Kichwa woman from Peru, emphasized the call for 'more humanized decisions' as the protestors marched near the COP30 venue, marking this demonstration as a significant push for popular participation in the climate movement.

Participants, like youth leader Ana Heloisa Alves, rallied to protect vital resources such as Brazil's Tapajos River, urging that it remains 'for the people.' As the talks proceed without the US, attendees hope for progress on prior commitments, particularly financial aid for poor nations affected by climate change.