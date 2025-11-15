Indian Sikh Woman Converts to Islam, Marries Pakistani

Sarabjeet Kaur, an Indian Sikh woman, has converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man named Nasir Hussain, following a meeting via social media, Lahore police confirmed on Saturday.

Kaur was part of a group of around 2,000 pilgrims from India visiting Pakistan for the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, after which she did not return with the group, prompting an investigation by Punjab police in India.

In their attempt to locate the couple, authorities are investigating further in light of precedents where female pilgrims converted and married in Pakistan, raising issues of cross-border relations and personal choice in religious practices.

