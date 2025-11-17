Tragedy in Madina: Indian Pilgrims in Fatal Bus Accident

A tragic bus accident in Madina, Saudi Arabia, has left several Indian Umrah pilgrims feared dead, most of whom hail from Telangana. The horrific incident occurred early on Monday morning when the bus, carrying 40 Indians, collided with an oil tanker around 1:30 am (IST).

The Indian mission in Jeddah swiftly established a control room to coordinate assistance for the victims and their families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently visiting Russia, conveyed his profound shock and assured that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing comprehensive support.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his deep sympathy and directed state officials to engage with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy for relief efforts. A control room at the Secretariat is actively monitoring the situation and assisting the affected families.

