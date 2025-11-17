Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'Hind Di Chadar' Animation Film

The SGPC has urged the makers of 'Hind Di Chadar' to halt its release due to concerns over its portrayal of Sikh principles. The film, based on Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib's life, allegedly contains inaccuracies, leading to an appeal for its prohibition by the Akal Takht.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) strongly urged the makers of 'Hind Di Chadar,' an animation film depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to cease its upcoming release. The SGPC claims the film includes numerous inaccuracies regarding Sikh principles, history, and portrayal, sparking concerns among the community.

The film, produced by Baweja Movie Private Limited, was scheduled for release on November 21. However, SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan emphasized that these issues have led to the Akal Takht's directive against its release, citing potential harm to Sikh sentiments and principles.

Mannan also pointed out that depicting Sikh Gurus in animation is against Sikh doctrines. The film review committee's report to the Akal Takht prompted the prohibition letter, highlighting that current commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom makes the film's release particularly inappropriate.

