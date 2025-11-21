Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Stranger Things' creators elevate creative elements for final season

Matt and Ross Duffer, the twin directors known as The Duffer Brothers, have pushed to raise the stakes with each season of "Stranger Things," a strategy they say is crucial as the series heads into its fifth and final chapter. The last season of the science fiction series premieres on November 26, and will be released in three parts on Netflix.

Warner Music Group, Udio settle copyright case, plan new AI song creation platform

Warner Music Group has settled a copyright infringement case with artificial intelligence company Udio and will jointly launch a new platform for song creation in 2026, the companies said on Wednesday. The new subscription service, which will be powered by AI models trained on licensed and authorized songs, enables new revenue streams for the artistes and songwriters while protecting their work.

