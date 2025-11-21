Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers late father in heartfelt post: 'Our guardian angel’

Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa our Guardian Angel, Love you eternally.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers late father in heartfelt post: 'Our guardian angel’
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembered her late father Krishnaraj Rai on Friday, days after her daughter celebrated her 14th birthday. The actor shared photos of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with her late father, along with images of the two of them seeking blessings from his framed photograph, in an Instagram post.

''Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa our Guardian Angel, Love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14,'' she penned in her caption. Krishnaraj Rai, who worked as biologist with the army, died on March 18, 2017, at a Mumbai Hospital.

Aishwarya last appeared in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical epic ''Ponniyin Selvan: II'' (2023) alongside an ensemble cast that also included Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

