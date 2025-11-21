Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:12 IST
From Goa to the world: IFFI expands platform for Indian and local talent
Goa's two-decade-long association with the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has helped transform the coastal state into a vibrant hub for cinematic exchange, serving as a major platform for national and homegrown filmmakers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the festival's 56th edition on Thursday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said IFFI has grown alongside Goa since it first travelled to the state in 2004. IFFI, which was held in various parts of the country since its inception in 1952, was brought to Goa under the leadership of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar. The state became the permanent venue for the festival in 2014.

Sharmad Pai Raiturkar, member of the executive council and general body of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), recalled Parrikar's efforts in bringing IFFI to the state and establishing it as a regular feature on the country's cultural calendar.

"IFFI is not just about the films but it provides the platform to showcase one's language, culture and even cuisine. Goa has been able to showcase its uniqueness through this festival to the world," he said.

Delegates too have witnessed the festival's rise. Ancil Mathais, who has attended IFFI for a decade, said the festival has consistently improved.

"I have been attending IFFI for the last 10 years, from 2015 to 2025. The experience is quite great because over the past 10 years, the quality of the films has been increasing as the years go by," he told PTI.

He said it is not just films but the quality of audience that arrive to watch the film is great. Mathais noted that the festival offers local filmmakers a rare opportunity for global exposure.

Rajesh Karekar, a filmmaker from Goa, recalled how the film "Baga Beach", in which he acted, was featured at IFFI during its initial years and later won a national award.

"The commercial or financial aspect of IFFI is something I cannot comment on, but as far as I am concerned, it has benefited me a lot for me as an artist," he said.

He said that Goan actors and filmmakers got to learn about filmmaking, techniques, concepts and scripts.

Arunkumar Senthil, an independent film director from Chennai, said he has been attending the festival for last eleven years. "The facilities are developing every year. The festival is growing," he said. The 2025 International Film Festival of India will run till November 28.

