Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visits NMA’s Traveling Exhibition ‘Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters’ in India, presented in partnership with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

New Delhi [India], November 21: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited the critically acclaimed traveling exhibition Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters from the National Museum of Australia (NMA), now on display in India in partnership with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). The exhibition is open until 15 March 2026, at the Humayun's Tomb World Heritage Site Museum in New Delhi. A world's first in scale and complexity, this epic exhibition highlights five sections of the Indigenous Western and Central Australian Desert songlines through nearly 300 paintings and objects, song, dance, photography and multimedia, to narrate the story of the Seven Sisters, as they fled along Ancestral routes, across deserts, pursued relentlessly by a sorcerer.

Visitors can also experience the world's highest resolution traveling DomeLab, which projects rock art, animated artworks, and celestial constellations, transporting audiences to the remote sites along the songlines.

Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson of KNMA, said, "The opening of Songlines exhibition in India marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to cross-cultural dialogue and public engagement with art.Through collaborations like these, we aim to deepen understanding and appreciation of shared human heritage, celebrating the timeless wisdom of communities and their connection to the land." Dr Jilda Andrews, Deputy Director First Nations at National Museum of Australia said,"The culturally rich landscape of India offers a unique opportunity to share our ancient knowledge and practices in a new contemporary context." Phillip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, highlighted the exhibition as a key example of growing cultural collaboration between Australia and India. "As the relationship between Australia and India continues to grow, we seek to deepen our understanding of one another. Through the acclaimed Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters, Indian audiences will be immersed in a vibrant showcase of Australia's First Nation's art and culture." he said.

Seven years in the making, Songlines has toured internationally to the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Finland. Developed in close collaboration with Indigenous custodians from the Aṉangu, Ngaanyatjarra, and Martu people, it preserves and authentically shares knowledge and traditions for future generations. The project also includes recordings of oral histories, stories, and artworks, now part of the National Museum of Australia's National Historical Collection, ensuring the songlines' rich cultural legacy is safeguarded and shared worldwide.

