France's Surprise at Trump's Comments
France has expressed surprise at U.S. President Donald Trump's comments accusing Paris of not authorizing planes en route to Israel to fly over its airspace as part of the conflict with Iran. France maintains its stance, supporting defense efforts for its allies in the region.
- Country:
- France
France has expressed surprise at comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused Paris of refusing to authorize planes flying over its airspace to Israel. This position, France states, has been consistent since the onset of hostilities involving Iran.
President Trump's remarks on Truth Social condemned France as 'very unhelpful,' threatening future U.S. diplomatic memory while invoking a strong response from French officials.
The French military clarified that American planes would not be permitted to use French bases for attacks on Iran, unless temporarily aiding in the defense of allied nations, aligning with France's longstanding strategic policies in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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