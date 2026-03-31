EU Scrutinizes France's Nuclear Ambitions

The European Commission on Tuesday initiated a comprehensive probe into France's intended state subsidies for the state-owned utility, EDF. The financial aid aims to support the construction and operation of six new nuclear reactors, a critical component of France's strategy to rejuvenate its older nuclear infrastructure.

With an investment worth tens of billions of euros, the initiative will expand France's nuclear capacity by approximately 10 gigawatts. The first reactor is anticipated to be operational by 2038. However, the Commission's extensive investigation raises concerns about potential delays in this schedule.

The inquiry will focus on assessing the balance between promoting necessary investments and ensuring market competitiveness without distorting market dynamics. French officials, however, remain optimistic that the investigation will proceed swiftly, avoiding project hold-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)