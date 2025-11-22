Divine Revives 'Mehbooba' with Fresh Spin in New Track 'You & I'
Divine reinterprets the classic 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from Sholay in his new song 'You & I,' featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan. Released under Gully Gang Records and Universal Music, the track balances nostalgia with modern energy in Divine's upcoming album, 'Walking On Water.'
Renowned artist Divine has unveiled 'You & I,' a fresh rendition of the iconic 1975 hit 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from the movie Sholay. The song, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, was released on Saturday and brings a new vibe to the classic tune.
In a statement, Divine expressed his admiration for Sholay's impact on shared cultural memory and the eternal appeal of 'Mehbooba.' He aimed to celebrate its legacy while infusing it with a contemporary flair that resonates with his fans. Kalyani Priyadarshan shared her first experience in a music video, noting the creative freedom and the dynamic environment that differed from the structured filmmaking process.
'You & I,' part of Divine's fifth studio album 'Walking On Water,' is now available through Gully Gang Records in partnership with Universal Music, accessible on all streaming platforms.
