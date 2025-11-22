Left Menu

Divine Revives 'Mehbooba' with Fresh Spin in New Track 'You & I'

Divine reinterprets the classic 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from Sholay in his new song 'You & I,' featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan. Released under Gully Gang Records and Universal Music, the track balances nostalgia with modern energy in Divine's upcoming album, 'Walking On Water.'

Updated: 22-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:33 IST
Rapper Divine (Image source: Instagram@vivianakadivine). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Renowned artist Divine has unveiled 'You & I,' a fresh rendition of the iconic 1975 hit 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from the movie Sholay. The song, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, was released on Saturday and brings a new vibe to the classic tune.

In a statement, Divine expressed his admiration for Sholay's impact on shared cultural memory and the eternal appeal of 'Mehbooba.' He aimed to celebrate its legacy while infusing it with a contemporary flair that resonates with his fans. Kalyani Priyadarshan shared her first experience in a music video, noting the creative freedom and the dynamic environment that differed from the structured filmmaking process.

'You & I,' part of Divine's fifth studio album 'Walking On Water,' is now available through Gully Gang Records in partnership with Universal Music, accessible on all streaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

