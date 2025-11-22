Kriti Sanon Embraces 'Tere Ishk Mein' to Relive Missed College Days

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, a proud Delhi native, recently shared her poignant regret of missing out on typical college life due to her focused academic pursuits in engineering at the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. Sanon expressed her envy of her sister's vibrant experiences at Delhi University's North Campus.

Despite this, Sanon's dream was realized while filming 'Tere Ishk Mein', where she portrayed the character Mukti. Filming took place in Delhi's DU, granting the actress a taste of the campus life she missed. Sanon eagerly recounted this experience at a press event in Delhi, underscoring the significance of this fulfilled dream.

While shooting in the heart of the capital, Sanon indulged in local cuisine and noted the filming crew's culinary competitions showcasing Delhi's best food. Director Aanand L. Rai clarified that 'Tere Ishk Mein' is a unique narrative distinct from his previous work, 'Raanjhanaa', despite similarities in tone. Sanon's portrayal of Mukti demanded an emotional depth, requiring the actress to navigate complex character nuances.

