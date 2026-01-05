Kiara Advani's Motherhood Joy and Bollywood Comebacks

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently captured hearts on Instagram by sharing a heartfelt moment with her daughter, Saraayah, illustrating her joy in motherhood. In the short clip, mother and daughter are seen indulging in a magazine reading session, with the adorable sight of Saraayah's tiny hands stealing the show.

Kiara, alongside her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra, celebrated the arrival of their daughter in July 2025. They announced the joyous news on Instagram, sharing, 'Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH.'

In her professional arena, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her role as Nadia in Yash's forthcoming film, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', set to release on March 19. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will appear alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in 'VVAN: Force of the Forest', which hits theatres on May 15, promising thrilling narratives based on Indian folklore.