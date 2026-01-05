Left Menu

Kiara Advani's Motherhood Joy and Bollywood Comebacks

Kiara Advani embraces motherhood with her delightful daughter, Saraayah, sharing moments on Instagram. The actress, along with Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their baby girl in 2025. On the professional front, Kiara is set to appear in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' while Sidharth stars in 'VVAN: Force of the Forest'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:46 IST
Kiara Advani's Motherhood Joy and Bollywood Comebacks
Siddharth nd Kiara's daughter (Photo: Instagram/@sidmalhotra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently captured hearts on Instagram by sharing a heartfelt moment with her daughter, Saraayah, illustrating her joy in motherhood. In the short clip, mother and daughter are seen indulging in a magazine reading session, with the adorable sight of Saraayah's tiny hands stealing the show.

Kiara, alongside her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra, celebrated the arrival of their daughter in July 2025. They announced the joyous news on Instagram, sharing, 'Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH.'

In her professional arena, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her role as Nadia in Yash's forthcoming film, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', set to release on March 19. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will appear alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in 'VVAN: Force of the Forest', which hits theatres on May 15, promising thrilling narratives based on Indian folklore.

TRENDING

1
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
2
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global
3
Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

 India
4
Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026