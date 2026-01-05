Universal Music India Acquires Stake in Excel Entertainment - A Strategic Bollywood Move
Universal Music India (UMI) has acquired a 30% equity stake in Bollywood's Excel Entertainment, aiming to enhance its presence in India. This strategic partnership will involve global music distribution rights and a new music label, further elevating Excel's creative endeavors.
In a significant deal, Universal Music India (UMI) has announced acquiring a 30% equity stake in the prestigious film and digital content studio Excel Entertainment. This move values the Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar-founded company at a substantial Rs 2,400 crore.
The agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership poised to accelerate the growth of Excel and strengthen UMI's presence in the vital Indian market. Notably, Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO of UMI, will join Excel's Board of Directors, ensuring collaboration at the highest level.
Under the new alliance, Universal Music Publishing Group will gain exclusive music publishing rights with Excel, launching a dedicated music label for global distribution. Excel's founders, celebrated for their contributions to Indian cinema, view this partnership as a transformative step in global entertainment collaboration.
