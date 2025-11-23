Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Tales of Kamasutra' Event in Goa

Police intervened to cancel a controversial event in Goa, 'Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations', after local NGOs and political groups voiced protests. The program, tied to the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation, was set for late December but was deemed inappropriate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:20 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Tales of Kamasutra' Event in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The scheduled event, 'Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations', in Goa ignited nationwide controversy, resulting in police intervention to halt its proceedings. This decision followed strong objections from local NGOs and political factions.

The planned four-day program, expected to run from December 25 to 28, came under scrutiny after advertisements portrayed it as inappropriate, sparking outrage on social media and beyond. Authorities demanded the removal of all promotional content and instructed organizers to cease event preparations.

This incident highlights tensions over cultural and social norms in Goa, especially concerning events related to Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation, with claims it contradicts festive principles, drawing sharp criticism from community leaders and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
2
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
3
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025