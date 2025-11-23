Controversy Erupts Over 'Tales of Kamasutra' Event in Goa

The scheduled event, 'Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations', in Goa ignited nationwide controversy, resulting in police intervention to halt its proceedings. This decision followed strong objections from local NGOs and political factions.

The planned four-day program, expected to run from December 25 to 28, came under scrutiny after advertisements portrayed it as inappropriate, sparking outrage on social media and beyond. Authorities demanded the removal of all promotional content and instructed organizers to cease event preparations.

This incident highlights tensions over cultural and social norms in Goa, especially concerning events related to Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation, with claims it contradicts festive principles, drawing sharp criticism from community leaders and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)